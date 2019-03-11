Clear
Clearing out storm drains and culverts

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:47 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

ROCKFORD, Iowa- The threat of melting snow and rain this week is keeping public works operator’s busy opening up storm drains and culverts.
Rockford employees say it takes about half a day to clear all the ice and snow away from the 25 foot long pipe. Three of theirs have frozen solid this year.
The director says he asks people not to push snow in to the culvert but in some ways that’s easier said than done.
“We try to tell people not to cover up the intakes but in a year like this one it’s pretty impossible,” said Public Works Director Randy Schweizer.

