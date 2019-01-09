Clear
Clearing of future Floyd Co. LEC site begins

Former gas station and two houses being torn down to make way for new jail, Sheriff's office, and emergency and operations center

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Demolition is underway at the site of the future Floyd County Law Enforcement Center.

Beginning this week, Cole Excavating of Greene began tearing down the building that formerly housed a gas station at the corner of Jackson & Gilbert Streets. In addition, two homes will also be demolished as part of the site.

Jim Davis helped lead the efforts to get voters to support the new center that was approved last year. He notes how well the process is going so far.

"You always have obstacles that you have to overcome in an effort like this, but the officials at the county have to be commended for making sure that we build a law enforcement center that is right for the long term."

He says that when the bulk of construction gets under way, it will be a boost to the neighborhood, as well as the local economy.

"There will be folks coming in here working on construction and doing other things associated with the LEC, which will generate revenue in our community, which is a good thing. But then long term, it will be a revenue generator for our community."

This morning, the Floyd Co. Board of Supervisors approved The Samuels Group of Des Moines to be the construction manager for the project. Construction on the site is still on target to start this spring.

