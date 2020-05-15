Clear

Clear masks will help the hearing impaired to read visual cues

Masks prevent those with a hearing loss from being able to read visual cues, but a new clear mask will help solve that problem.

Posted: May 15, 2020 9:48 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

OWATONNA, Minn. - Masks are causing problems for those with hearing impairments who rely on visual cues to understand what is being said to them.

“The pandemic has caused many problems with people that have a hearing loss.”

Doctor Amy Swain has offices in Rochester, Austin, Owatonna, and Waseca. She says people with hearing loss rely on visual cues such as lip-reading. Often times, the hearing impaired don’t realize they are using those visual cues until they are taken away. Adding a mask covers the visual aids and also acts as a mute.

“The frequencies that it actually muffles are in the higher pitches and that’s where most of the information of speech is found – in those high frequencies,” Dr. Swain said. “So when you put that muffled sound on it, on top of a hearing loss and they can’t see your mouth they have a very hard time communicating.”

However, there is a solution. The good doctor discovered there are clear masks that allow clients to see what she is saying.

But, there is a holdup.

“Unfortunately, they’re on backorder so I don’t have the masks here, but they’re going to be clear so people can see my mouth when I’m talking.”

In the meantime, she will utilize plastic face shields. While she admits they are not as effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, she says her office will be taking other precautions to keep the clientele safe.

Now, there’s another wrinkle to the challenges faced by the hearing impaired.

“Quite frankly, we’ve had a lot of people call in during this time that has lost their hearing aids because they take the mask off and that strap hooks the hearing aid, and the hearing aid falls out someplace. So you might want to think about getting a mask that ties in the back rather than looping over your ears. Or, just be very very careful.”

Another danger that Dr. Swain is worried about is potential COVID-19 patients that go into a hospital and won’t be able to understand what healthcare workers are saying because of the masks and face shields that they are wearing.

Decatur00
