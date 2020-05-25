Clear lake honors fallen on Memorial Day

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The distinctive melody of Taps rang out in Clear Lake this afternoon.

Members of the Clear Lake Municipal Band were joined by other trumpeters from local school districts for a short and solemn ceremony to honor America's heroes.

While the city usually goes all out for memorial day, the threat of COVID-19 lead to the cancellation of those ceremonies.

Branden Borseth, director of the Clear Lake Municipal Band, thought this was an appropriate way to remember.

"If we could get a group of people, apropriately distanced together to play an echo taps throughout the city park, anyone who stops by anyone who we see along the way now has an opportunity to feel the real meaning of this day," said Borseth.

Today's Taps ceremony was part of a larger nationwide movement called 'Taps Across America,' largely launched by CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman.