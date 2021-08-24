Clear lake, Charles City schools get $200k in mental health funding

DES MOINES, Iowa – 64 school districts will share $8.6 million in state mental health funding.

The money is part of the federal pandemic relief bill passed in December 2020.

“We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward."

Among the school district receiving money are:

Charles City - $100,000

Clear Lake - $100,000

Decorah - $75,000

Humboldt - $100,000

Northwood-Kensett - $38,000

South Winneshiek - $38,000

Waverly-Shell Rock - $181,937

“As we prepare for a new school year it is important to remember that what happens outside of the classroom has a substantial impact on students in the classroom,” says Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These additional resources will help schools expand services to address growing social-emotional-behavioral health needs and support the overall well-being of students, including youth mental health first aid training and implementation, suicide prevention services and other programming.”