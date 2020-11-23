Clear
Clear Lane Bank and Trust supports huge renovation of Hancock County Health system

Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CFO of Hancock County Health System; Paula Spilman, AVP (Assistant Vice President) Retail Banking Manager; Chad Lunning, VP Ag & Commercial Lending; and Chip Thiedeman, VP Residential & Commercial Lending
Bank donating $10,000.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Clear Lake Bank and Trust (CLBT) has made a $10,000 pledge to massive renovation project at Hancock County Health System (HCHS).

The donation to the “Building for Your Future” Capital Campaign will support remodeling work in the Surgical Services and Emergency Department.

“As a resident of Garner and Hancock County, I understand the tremendous service HCHS provides for our community,” says Chip Thiedeman, Vice President, CLBT. “Local residents will continue to have quality, state-of-the-art treatment at HCHS; close to home, and close to their families."

The Capital Campaign is raising $500,000 to go toward the $8.4 million renovation.

"This is yet another generous and great gesture on behalf of Clear Lake Bank and Trust," says Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO of HCHS. "We are so grateful to CLBT for its most generous support and appreciate its continued partnership."

The renovation project has:

- Relocated and expanded Surgical Services to the third floor. The project included building two major operating rooms, two procedure rooms, and four same-day-surgery rooms.

- Expanded the Emergency Department to include building two trauma rooms, four private exam rooms, a centralized nursing station, a designated decontamination room, and create a secured unit with locked doors.

- Remodeled the Main Atrium Lobby. HCHS's Main Entrance has become the entrance for the Emergency Department and the registration point for those coming for hospital-based services, including surgery. This area will be staffed 24/7.

- Completed construction of a new Front Door/Canopy. The new vestibule has a pull-up driveway; an overhead canopy and heated sidewalks to help with snow removal.

- Relocated of Senior Life Solutions (SLS), an outpatient program for people 65 and better. The project would relocate SLS from the third floor to the first floor to create easier access in and out of the facility, which will open in early 2021.

