Clear

Clear Lake's memorial snowmobile race ends 10-year run

The organizers of the Jack Helgren Memorial Race say the event has been discontinued after its 10-year run because members of the original organizational group have decided to retire.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 8:09 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Organizers have announced the end of a memorial snowmobile race on Clear Lake in northern Iowa.

The organizers of the Jack Helgren Memorial Race say the event has been discontinued after its 10-year run because members of the original organizational group have decided to retire.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the race is named after Jack Helgren, an area businessman, former snowmobile dealer and avid racer who died in 2009. The two-event featured snowmobile races, a vintage snowmobile show and live music.

The event, historically scheduled in January, was postponed to February this year because of unseasonable temperatures and poor ice conditions. The race was held on the lake ice, and snowmobilers and spectators parked on the ice as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events