Clear Lake's beach enhancement project gets underway

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - While the cooler weather may mean wrapping up many outdoor activities, it's the perfect time for construction.

In Clear Lake, Phase 1 of the city's beach enhancement project is beginning, with the recent removal of the public restroom facility, pump shed for Iowa DNR's lake aerators, and splash pad near City Beach, as well as contaminated soil. The project involves improving water mains, constructing a new public restroom facility that will also double as a shed for the lake's aerator pumps, installing a larger splash pad, and adding new landscaping.

City Council member Bennett Smith says the construction is part of beautifying one of the area's biggest attractions.

"With this whole beachfront area in prior years, we've made significant investments. It's our commitment is to improve Downtown Clear Lake. As we continue to see a tremendous amount of visitors Downtown, it really drives our economy here. It's going to be a terrific project next year."

Phase 1 of the project, which will include the construction of a temporary building to house the aerator pumps for the winter, is expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. Bidletting on Phase 2 will start in December, and the entire project is expected to be completed before next year's July 4th weekend.