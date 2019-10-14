Clear

Clear Lake's beach enhancement project gets underway

As part of the project, water mains will be repaired, along with the construction of a new public restroom facility, a shed for lake aerator pumps and a larger splash pad

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - While the cooler weather may mean wrapping up many outdoor activities, it's the perfect time for construction.

In Clear Lake, Phase 1 of the city's beach enhancement project is beginning, with the recent removal of the public restroom facility, pump shed for Iowa DNR's lake aerators, and splash pad near City Beach, as well as contaminated soil. The project involves improving water mains, constructing a new public restroom facility that will also double as a shed for the lake's aerator pumps, installing a larger splash pad, and adding new landscaping.

City Council member Bennett Smith says the construction is part of beautifying one of the area's biggest attractions.

"With this whole beachfront area in prior years, we've made significant investments. It's our commitment is to improve Downtown Clear Lake. As we continue to see a tremendous amount of visitors Downtown, it really drives our economy here. It's going to be a terrific project next year."

Phase 1 of the project, which will include the construction of a temporary building to house the aerator pumps for the winter, is expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. Bidletting on Phase 2 will start in December, and the entire project is expected to be completed before next year's July 4th weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: The importance of emergency funds

Image

Alexander Weiss retrial starts Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast -Monday

Image

Recruiting the new generation of 4-H

Image

Phase one of Beach Enhancement project underway

Image

Eyota's volunteer fire department set to get new equipment

Image

Lake Zumbro dredging project almost done

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Community Events