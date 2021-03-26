Clear Lake's annual 4th of July celebration back for 2021

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Each year, the annual 4th of July Celebration draws thousands to Clear Lake for a 6-day fun fest of food, a carnival, parade, and of course, fireworks that light up the north sky right over the lake. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations last year, it's planned to come back in a big way.

This year's celebration, running June 30-July 5, will include everything guests have become accustomed to, like the parade (which will be held on the 5th), food and arts/crafts vendors, carnival, live music each night at the Bandshell in City Park, and fireworks on the lake on the evening of the 4th.

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan has optimism about this year.

"I think people are really excited for summer. We know the virus loses its transferrability when you're outside and outdoors, so we wanted to take advantage of all of the outdoor opportunities that we can to have safe and fun events for our community."

She cites more information about the coronavirus that has come out, including mitigation efforts, to where mass gathering events like these can take place again.

"CG Public Health has come out with some guidelines regarding mass gatherings and events that we're trying to follow, so you'll see some of that in our communication regarding their recommendations so that we have a safe event for everyone."

For those who may not feel completely ready to be around crowds, Doughan says the Chamber is working to establish live streaming for events during the week.