Clear Lake's Winter Dance Party canceled

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The 2021 Winter Dance Party, scheduled for Feb. 4-6 in Clear Lake, has been canceled.

“This was a very difficult decision, one that was not made in haste. Those who are familiar with the Surf family know how passionate we are about the Surf and this event. Rest assured, we will celebrate these men and their music again. The music lives and so will the Winter Dance Parties at the Surf,” stated Jeff Nicholas, President, Surf Ballroom & Museum.

The Surf's Board of Directors said the event was canceled "for the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff."

The Don McLean show scheduled for Feb. 3 is still being planned with a limited studio audience.