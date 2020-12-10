Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre wins fourth state solo

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Dance Team is well known for its high level of talent and success at the state competition year after year. For the second straight year, Clear Lake brought won a state title in three separate categories.

The state competition in Des Moines looked a little different this year. Due to COVID-19 and the judges being from all over the nation, there were no judges in attendance. Instead, teams and soloists recorded their routines which were then sent to the judges. After waiting for nearly two and a half weeks, the wait paid of with new hardware coming back to Clear Lake.

To make this year even more special, senior Emily LeFevre won as a soloist for the fourth consecutive year. LeFevre becomes just one of two girls to achieve this accomplishment in the last 40 years.

“It means everything to me and I’m so proud of what I’ve done,” she said. “To represent Clear Lake, the dance team and everything that I’ve accomplished is just crazy.”

She says it takes a lot of hard work at practice and in the studio to compete at such an elite level year after year.

“I would say it takes mostly hard work and the want to do good because if you don’t want it, then you’re not going to put in the effort to get to where you need to be. I practiced almost every day to get ready for the competition.”

LeFevre is currently undecided on where she will attend college but says she wants to continue competing on a collegiate dance team.