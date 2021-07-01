Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration is back with a bang!

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's the return of a nearly week-long celebration that draws in thousands of visitors from near and far - the 4th of July celebration.

Ahead of the annual carnival opening Wednesday afternoon, crews from the Missouri-based Evans United Shows finished setting up rides and prize booths, and food vendors went checked their fryers and equipment to make sure they were in working order in anticipation of eager visitors who have been missing this kind of fun due to the cancellation of last year's celebration.

Carrie Floyd of Mason City and her two kids are regulars at the yearly carnival, and were a bit bummed they weren't able to enjoy the rides and win some prizes. Now, they're all smiles, and predict there will be more people out this year making up for lost time.

"I think this year there will be a lot more because I think a lot of people were really missing it. This is the centralized area where a lot of people will go because Clear Lake has the lake and the carnival."

Now that her kids are tall enough to get on more rides, they're excited to ride the Tilt-a-Whirl and Super Slide, and to be around people again after a year of social distancing.

"I'm just glad life is getting back to normal after Covid. It'll be good to see people out that we haven't seen in a couple years."

The carnival is open at Noon from Thursday through Monday. In addition to the carnival, the City Park bandshell is playing host to live music nightly. For a complete list of events this week, click here.