Clear Lake woman to stand trial for Mason City police chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested after police say she crashed into a loading dock at Southbridge Mall and then led officers on a short chase is pleading not guilty.

Elizabeth Ann Bitker, 48 of Clear Lake, is charged with carrying weapons, interference with official acts inflicting bodily injury, assault on a peace officer, OWI-1st offense, and eluding.

Bitker was arrested May 29 after Mason City police say she got blocked in by heavy traffic at the intersection of Highway 122 and South Pennsylvania Avenue, exited her truck, and tried to run away.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on August 6.