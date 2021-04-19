Clear Lake woman sentenced for stealing from a convenience store

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing from a convenience store means probation for a Clear Lake woman.

Hollie Annette Tatro, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for stealing money while working at the Casey’s General Store on Plaza Drive in Clear Lake in September 2020.

Tatro has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,885 in restitution.

Tatro received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she fulfills all the terms of her sentence.