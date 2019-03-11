Clear Lake woman sentenced for meth

MASON CITY, iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman gets probation for a Clear Lake drug bust.

Heather Mae Copas and Joshua Debower were arrested in July 2018 after police searched a home along Plaza Drive and said they found 20 grams of methaphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.



Debower previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and was given five days in jail and a $315 fine.

Copas, 37 of Clear Lake, has now pleaded guilty to prohibited acts, delivery of methamphetamine. She’s been sentenced to three to five years of probation.