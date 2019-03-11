Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake woman sentenced for meth

Heather Copas Heather Copas

Arrested with a man in July 2018.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman gets probation for a Clear Lake drug bust.

Heather Mae Copas and Joshua Debower were arrested in July 2018 after police searched a home along Plaza Drive and said they found 20 grams of methaphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.


Joshua Debower

Debower previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and was given five days in jail and a $315 fine.

Copas, 37 of Clear Lake, has now pleaded guilty to prohibited acts, delivery of methamphetamine. She’s been sentenced to three to five years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Image

Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

Image

Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time

Image

Daylight Saving Time

Image

Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Community Events