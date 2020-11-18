Clear Lake woman sentenced for high speed chase through town

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman is sentenced for a dangerous pursuit through town.

Kari Lorraine Fodor, 36, was given three years of supervised probation Wednesday and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. She pleaded guilty to eluding for an incident in Clear Lake on August 19, 2019.

Authorities say Fodor was clocked going 63 in a 25 mile per hour zone on South Shore Drive and when law enforcement tried to pull her over, she kept going and reached 72 in a 25 mph zone on 8th Street before finally driving over a curb and through a yard.