Clear

Clear Lake woman rescued after falling through ice

Fire Department says she went after her dog when it wandered onto an ice-covered pond.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 10:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A woman had to be rescued from an icy pond on Saturday.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it was called to the 1600 block of N 24th Street just after 3:30 pm Saturday. Officials say Kelsey Boehnke, 28 of Clear Lake, had gone out onto ice-covered Fieldstond Pond after her dog had wandered out on it. Boehnke fell through the ice and was pulled from the water by Clear Lake police officers who arrived first on the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they got Boehnke into an ambulance and she was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa with signs of hypothermia.

“If you are going to go out on the Ice, we urge you to take extreme caution especially this early in the season. Ice in many place’s is still to thin to even walk on” says Clear Lake Public Information Officer Josh Pokorney.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to this incident with one rescue truck, one command vehicle, the ice rescue boat, one ambulance, seven firefighters, and two medics.

For a reminder on ice safety, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events