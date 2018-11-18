Clear Lake woman rescued after falling through ice

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A woman had to be rescued from an icy pond on Saturday.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it was called to the 1600 block of N 24th Street just after 3:30 pm Saturday. Officials say Kelsey Boehnke, 28 of Clear Lake, had gone out onto ice-covered Fieldstond Pond after her dog had wandered out on it. Boehnke fell through the ice and was pulled from the water by Clear Lake police officers who arrived first on the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they got Boehnke into an ambulance and she was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa with signs of hypothermia.

“If you are going to go out on the Ice, we urge you to take extreme caution especially this early in the season. Ice in many place’s is still to thin to even walk on” says Clear Lake Public Information Officer Josh Pokorney.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to this incident with one rescue truck, one command vehicle, the ice rescue boat, one ambulance, seven firefighters, and two medics.

