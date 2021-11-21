Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to drug and gun crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman charged with drug and gun crimes pleading not guilty.

Denise Marie Back, 59, was arrested on October 11. Law enforcement says it searched Back’s home in the 1000 block of N. 7th Street W. on August 19 and found over 20 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, some marijuana, and a .38 caliber pistol.

Back is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of marijuana, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. Her trial is set to start on January 4, 2022.