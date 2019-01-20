Clear Lake woman pleads guilty to meth crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second guilty plea in Clear Lake drug bust.
Heather Mae Copas, 37 of Clear Lake, is now pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Her sentencing is set for March 4.
Joshua Debower
Copas and Joshua Debower, were arrested on July 13, 2018, after police searched a home along Plaza drive and found over 20 grams of meth, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Debower previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and was sentenced to five days in jail and a $315 fine.
