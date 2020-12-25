Clear Lake woman injured in multi-vehicle accident in Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 south of Faribault.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the three vehicles were all southbound and all went into the ditch around 10:40 on Christmas morning. One of the drivers was Burt Jeffrey Bottjen, 62 of Clear Lake, and his passenger, Inez Leanna Bottjen, 89 of Clear Lake, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Inez Bottjen was taken to Owatonna Hospital for treatment.

Burt Bottjen and the other two drivers, Alean Lucy Behr, 39 of River Falls, Wisconsin, and Jordan Paul Louis Rodriguez, 21 of Luck, Wisconsin, were not injured.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, and North Ambulance all assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.