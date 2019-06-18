Clear

Clear Lake woman gets environmental honor

Margo Underwood (left) is pictured with Trees Forever Founding President and CEO Shannon Ramsay (right). Margo Underwood (left) is pictured with Trees Forever Founding President and CEO Shannon Ramsay (right).

Recognized for work with Trees Forever.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman receives the President’s Award from Trees Forever.

Margo Underwood is a former president of the Trees Forever board and has been a volunteer leader for both the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and environmental non-profit groups.

"It's critical that we get young people involved in planting and caring for trees, and young people who are passionate about trees should have the opportunity to pursue a career in forestry," says Underwood. "Educating the next generation of forestry professionals is important to Trees Forever's mission of planting a better tomorrow."

Underwood received the award at the Trees Forever annual celebration in Iowa City on June 13. The organization puts average of 7,000 volunteers a year to work on more than 500 sites to enhance water quality, pollinator and wildlife habitat.

