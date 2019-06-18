Clear Lake woman gets environmental honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman receives the President’s Award from Trees Forever.

Margo Underwood is a former president of the Trees Forever board and has been a volunteer leader for both the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and environmental non-profit groups.

"It's critical that we get young people involved in planting and caring for trees, and young people who are passionate about trees should have the opportunity to pursue a career in forestry," says Underwood. "Educating the next generation of forestry professionals is important to Trees Forever's mission of planting a better tomorrow."

Underwood received the award at the Trees Forever annual celebration in Iowa City on June 13. The organization puts average of 7,000 volunteers a year to work on more than 500 sites to enhance water quality, pollinator and wildlife habitat.