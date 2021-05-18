Clear Lake woman arrested for OWI, fleeing authorities

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman is facing charges of eluding and OWI after fleeing from authorities early Tuesday morning.

Halie Downs, 35, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail at 6:40 a.m. after authorities said she was reported being aggressive toward employees at multiple Clear Lake hotels and may have been under the influence.

Downs was located at US Highway 18 and N. 8th St. and refused to stop for authorities. Police said she was weaving between the lines and stuck her middle finger out the window for the remainder of her time eluding.

Throughout the pursuit, Downs was speeding at more than 10 miles per over the posted speed limit.