Clear Lake woman, 59, held on $50,000 bond after search warrant executed at apartment

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on $50,000 after a search warrant was executed on her apartment.

Denise Back, 59, was taken into custody after she was found with meth and marijuana along with a handgun inside the apartment. Court documents state Back had the intent to sell meth.

The warrant was executed in the 1000 block of N. 7th St. W. and she was taken into custody on Monday.

Back has multiple previous drug-related convictions. She is facing felony drug charges along with being a person ineligible to carry weapons.