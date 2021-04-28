Clear Lake wins several statewide tourism awards

DES MOINES, Iowa – Clear Lake received multiple awards at the 2021 Iowa Tourism Conference.

Awards in 13 categories, divided into metro and rural distinctions, were announced at a ceremony Wednesday in Des Moines.

Clear Lake was honored as “Outstanding Community.” The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce got an award for “Outstanding Niche Market Initiative” for its “Be A Tourist in Your Own Backyard” Campaign. Larch Pine Inn in Clear Lake was also named “Outstanding Lodging Property.”

“It’s an honor to receive this level of recognition on the heels of such a difficult year,” says Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber President & CEO. “It speaks to the resiliency of Clear Lakers, and the entire community should be really proud.”

“We created & sourced several socially-distanced and safe activities that highlighted our community's attractions,” says Libbey Hohn, Clear Lake Director of Tourism. “We typically do not market directly to our locals, but due to the circumstances this summer it was a fun way to encourage tourism and embrace our community.”

Fayette County Conservation Board was also given an award for “Outstanding Social Media Execution.”

“These awards are a great opportunity to recognize our industry partners for their perseverance in the face of a pandemic,” says State Tourism Manager Amy Zeigler. “We celebrate their innovations in safely delivering memorable experiences to Iowa travelers.”

The complete list of 2021 Iowa Tourism Award recipients:

Outstanding Attraction

Mahanay Memorial Carillon Bell Tower, Jefferson (Rural)

Three Pines Farm, Cedar Falls (Metro)

Outstanding Community

Clear Lake (Rural)

Cedar Rapids (Metro)

Outstanding Dining Business

Grace on Main, Elk Horn (Rural)

Butcher's Brewhuis & In't Veld Meat Market, Pella (Metro)

Outstanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative

NewBo City Market, Cedar Rapids (Metro)

Outstanding Event

Pizza on the Prairie, Orient (Rural)

Hickory Hills Holiday Lights, Waterloo (Metro)

Outstanding Individual Leader

David Rettig, Amana Colonies (Rural)

Sara Olson, Sioux City (Metro)

Outstanding Lodging Property

Larch Pine Inn, Clear Lake (Rural)

The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, Cedar Rapids (Metro)

Outstanding Marketing Collaboration

Byways of Iowa Foundation, Postville (Rural)

Stephens Auditorium and ACTORS, Ames (Metro)

Outstanding Niche Market Initiative

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (Rural)

Visit Quad Cities (Metro)

Outstanding Promotional Material

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community (Rural)

Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau (Metro)

Outstanding Retail Experience

Almost Famous Popcorn, Des Moines (Metro)

Outstanding Social Media Execution

Fayette County Conservation Board (Rural)

Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau (Metro)

Outstanding Website

Pocahontas County Economic Development Commission (Rural)

Visit Quad Cities (Metro)

People’s Choice Award

Black Capital of Iowa Passport

State officials say tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9.3 billion in expenditures and $540 million in state taxes, while employing 70,700 people statewide. The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says travelers generated $221.36 million into Cerro Gordo’s economy and $3.8 million into local tax receipts. Tourism also supported 1,590 jobs and generated a payroll of $30.87 million in the county.