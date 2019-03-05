Clear
Clear Lake wins first-ever basketball state tournament game

Clear Lake won 61-46 over West Delaware on Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

DES MOINES, Iowa - Until this year, the Clear Lake boy's basketball program had only seen three state tournament appearances. Those came in 1968, 1973, and 1979. The undefeated Lions want to make the most of this opportunity and they did just that on Tuesday.

Clear Lake defeated Montezuma 61-46 in the Class 3A quarterfinal. Drew Enke led the Lions in scoring with 22 points, Carson Toebe (16), Tate Storbeck (6), Jared Penning (6), Jaylen DeVries (4) Jack Barragy (3), Andrew Formanek (2), and Kody Kearns (2).

Clear Lake (24-0) advances to the Class 3A semifinal on Thursday at 2 PM versus Norwalk (21-4).

Click the video player above to view Tuesday's highlights and reaction.

