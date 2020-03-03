Clear Lake voters to decide on bond referendum for proposed wellness center

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake School District is considering the addition of a joint district-public wellness center, but it's all up to voters whether to pass the bond referendum to make it happen on Tuesday.

The estimated $18 million project would include the wellness center that would contain two tracks, fitness area, and indoor playground, as well as two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts, batting cages, locker rooms and family restrooms, lobby seating, and multi-purpose activity rooms. In addition, the project would include improvements to the Lions Field Complex, safety and security improvements to Clear Creek Elementary, EB Stillman Auditorium updates, a new greenhouse north of the high school, and other features.

Clear Lake's Megan Dennis is excited about the recreational possibilities of a new wellness center.

"I think it will be a great space to bring a family and to enjoy recreational opportunities together. My husband loves to play basketball, so he's excited for the courts, to be able to go on a Saturday and shoot around."

She views the wellness center as an investment in the future.

"I think it's worth it just for the investment in the community and the future of our kids. What they will bring in as they grow."

At NIP Fitness, Amy Peckham is in support of the project. With her 7th grader being active in sports, scheduling practices based on availability and space has been challenging.

"The kids have to get up at 5, 6 in the morning to share the gyms, and there's always different things going on because of that gym space."

The new venue could bring in state tournaments and visitors, which could bring more money into town, as well as other opportunities.

"Anytime that we can expand and do things that help our kids and our community is exciting for me. It could grow our school district, who knows?"

In addition, while there are other fitness centers in town, she feels the project would be complimentary rather than be a competitor.

"Our goal is to make everybody strong and get off the couch. The more ways that people can have to do that, the better. Some people like to play basketball for their exercise, so to have a gym to do that, that's amazing."