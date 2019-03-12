Clear Lake traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Rudd man

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Rudd man is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop led to authorities finding suspected methamphetamine.
Matthew Stiles, 32, is facing a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana.
Authorities say Stiles was stopped for a traffic violation at 2 Plaza Dr. at 9:42 p.m. on Monday.
The vehicle was searched as a result of an odor of marijuana and a plastic baggie containing a subject believed to be meth was located. The weight of the meth was more than seven grams.
