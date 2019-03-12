Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Rudd man

A Rudd man is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop led to authorities finding suspected methamphetamine.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 1:46 PM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Rudd man is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop led to authorities finding suspected methamphetamine.
Matthew Stiles, 32, is facing a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana.
Authorities say Stiles was stopped for a traffic violation at 2 Plaza Dr. at 9:42 p.m. on Monday.
The vehicle was searched as a result of an odor of marijuana and a plastic baggie containing a subject believed to be meth was located. The weight of the meth was more than seven grams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Warmth, and Flooding

Image

Preparing for possible flooding

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Community Events