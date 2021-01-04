Clear Lake to begin paying out $1.2 million to hotel developer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The City Council approves a revamped schedule for providing forgivable loan funds to the hotel and event center project in Clear Lake.

Work on the $12 million Marriott hotel project began in June 2020 and Clear Lake agreed to provide a $1.2 million loan to the developer, JSM Investments, upon completion. Citing favorable market conditions and “significant construction progress,” the City Council voted Monday night to begin providing money to the developer based on certain project milestones.

Clear Lake will issue the debt for the loan now, then pay out $200,000 installments as construction benchmarks are reached, such as completing the framing work, sealing the project against the elements, installing building mechanicals, and so forth.

The amended development agreement says the Marriott Hotel and Event Center should be finished by August 2021.