MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to drug charges.
Spencer Richard Christensen, 18, was charged in early November with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Law enforcement says Christensen had possession of 25 new, unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour candies containing THC which he intended to sell.
Christensen’s trial is set to start on February 18, 2020.
Related Content
- Clear Lake teen to stand trial for THC cartridges and candies
- Clear Lake duo to stand trial on drug charges
- Accused Clear Lake car thief to stand trial
- Trial set in Clear Lake crash
- Trial set in Clear Lake boating crash
- Clear Lake teen arrested for marijuana
- Clear Lake teen is sentenced for pot
- Clear Lake man to stand trial for nearly 2 pounds of marijuana
- Clear Lake woman to stand trial for Mason City police chase
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
Scroll for more content...