Clear Lake teen to stand trial for THC cartridges and candies

Spencer Christensen/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Accused of trying to illegally sell them.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to drug charges.

Spencer Richard Christensen, 18, was charged in early November with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says Christensen had possession of 25 new, unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour candies containing THC which he intended to sell.

Christensen’s trial is set to start on February 18, 2020.

