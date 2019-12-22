Clear Lake teen to stand trial for THC cartridges and candies

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to drug charges.

Spencer Richard Christensen, 18, was charged in early November with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says Christensen had possession of 25 new, unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour candies containing THC which he intended to sell.

Christensen’s trial is set to start on February 18, 2020.