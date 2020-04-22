Clear Lake teen sentenced for selling THC products

MASON CITY, Iowa – Illegally selling THC products results in a deferred judgment for a Clear Lake man.

Spencer Richard Christensen, 19, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. If he successfully meets the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Christensen was charged in early November 2019 after law enforcement said he was caught with 25 unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of THC sour candies.

THC is the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and Christensen pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver.