Clear Lake teen pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Seth Allan Froiland, 17, was arrested after a search of his home on March 18 where law enforcement says they found 21 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and drug packaging material.
Froiland’s trial is scheduled to start on June 25.
