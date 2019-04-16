Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake teen pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

Seth Froiland Seth Froiland

Accused of possession with intent to deliver.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Seth Allan Froiland, 17, was arrested after a search of his home on March 18 where law enforcement says they found 21 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and drug packaging material.

Froiland’s trial is scheduled to start on June 25.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Community Events