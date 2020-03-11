Clear Lake teen pleads guilty to selling THC products

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen accused of illegally selling THC products is pleading guilty.

Spencer Richard Christensen, 18, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was charged in early November 2019 after investigators said Christensen had 25 unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour candies containing THC.

THC is the principal psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Christensen’s sentencing is scheduled for April 22.