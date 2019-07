Clear Lake teen is sentenced for pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal results in jail time for a Clear Lake teen.

Seth Allan Froiland, 17, was arrested after authorities said a March search of his home found 21 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and drug packing material. A charge of possession with intent to deliver was reduced and Froiland pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of marijuana-1st offense.

He’s been sentenced to seven days in jail, with work release privileges, and must pay a $315 fine.