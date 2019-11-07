Clear Lake teen charged with felony drug charges after execution of search warrant

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A search warrant led to felony drug charges against a Clear Lake teen.

Spencer Christensen, 18, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of failure to affix a tax stamp, a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was served Oct. 21 in the 700 block of 8th Ave. N. and Christensen was found to be in possession of 25 new, unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour gummies containing THC, according to court documents.

“The defendant admitted to being in possession of the THC cartridges with the intent to sell them for $25 apiece,” court documents state.