CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A search warrant led to felony drug charges against a Clear Lake teen.
Spencer Christensen, 18, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of failure to affix a tax stamp, a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A search warrant was served Oct. 21 in the 700 block of 8th Ave. N. and Christensen was found to be in possession of 25 new, unopened THC vape cartridges and two packages of sour gummies containing THC, according to court documents.
“The defendant admitted to being in possession of the THC cartridges with the intent to sell them for $25 apiece,” court documents state.
Related Content
- Clear Lake teen charged with felony drug charges after execution of search warrant
- 2 Rochester men facing felony drug charges after search warrant executed
- Man facing felony drug charges after arrest in Clear Lake
- Search warrant leads to multiple drug charges
- Police: 2 facing charges after Rochester search warrant executed
- Search warrant leads to felony drug arrest in Rochester
- Search warrant results in felony drug arrest of Rochester man
- Clear Lake traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Rudd man
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges