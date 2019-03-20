Clear Lake teen arrested for marijuana

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County teen is arrested after a police say a search of his home turned up marijuana.
Seth Allan Froiland, 17 of Clear Lake, is charged with a controlled substance violation. Law enforcement search Froiland’s home and Monday and say they found 21 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and drug packaging material.
He was jailed and then released pending his first court appearance.
