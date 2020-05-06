Clear Lake tanning salon opens against Governor's order

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The old debate of safety versus freedom has been coming up constantly during this pandemic. At the center of the debate locally is iSunTan 24/7 in Clear Lake, who decided to open up shop despite the Governor's orders.

"Small businesses are theyre not cash cows and when you start running out of money you kind of are put in a position where you have no choice," said co-owner Daryl Johnson.

The decision to open up the tanning salon was a matter of survival, according to Johnson. On Tuesday, they opened up for customers. Johnson says he consulted with a constitutional law attorney before making the move.

"You have the constitutional authority for peaceable non-compliance that's what we instituted yesterday," he said.

Reopening the tanning salon has been controversial.

Salon owner Renee Kramer said, "A tanning salon being open isn't allowed under the Governor's proclamation. We could all exercise our constitutional right and open our doors, but we are licensed by the Iowa Board of Cosmetology and through them we protect our customers first and foremost."

Johnson says he's been running his business with social distancing in mind and has been sanitizing everything in the store.

He says the Governor does not have the right to force businesses to close.

"If you as a business owner can open your store safely. I strongly encourage you to open your doors. We need to get our economy going again and there's significant pent up demand within our economy to do business with our local businesses," said Johnson.

Clear Lake Police were dispatched out to the salon on Tuesday. A police report was filed and forwarded to CG Public Health. The department is waiting for guidance from the state before taking action, if any.