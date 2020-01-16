Clear Lake storage unit burglars plead guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men charged with breaking into some Clear Lake storage units have pleaded guilty.

Ezra Sinua Marroquin, 22 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree attempted burglary and was given two years of supervised probation. Julian Taylor Washington, 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for February 26.



Authorities say Marroquin and Washington used bolt cutters to break into a storage facility in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7, 2019, then stole items such as a television, a laptop, and a tablet.