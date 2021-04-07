Clear Lake sisters to sing national anthem at Target Field Tuesday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Clear Lake sisters Carolyn Haugland and Emily Gerdts will get the opportunity of a lifetime, singing the national anthem at Target Field before the Twins-Red Sox game Tuesday.

Last year, the sisters rendition of the anthem was played at Target Field on the jumbotron. This year, Haugland and Gerdts will sing in front of fans before the game.

"Super excited, we're really big Twins fans and so right away I told my family, my son is an avid baseball player so he just can't wait to get up to the game," Haugland said.

In their biggest concert in front of fans, Gerdts says the duo isn't nervous for their performance.

"We've done it so many times, it's just fun at this point so I really don't get that nervous," she said.

We're not out of this pandemic yet but things are starting to feel more normal.

"I don't think we're back 100 percent but going there and being in the stadium will defintely be really fun," Gerdts said.

The group's national anthem rendition will be streamed on Twins radio.