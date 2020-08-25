Clear Lake school employee tests positive for COVID

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The school district says it’s taking every step to protect the health and safety of students and staff after a positive coronavirus test in the Clear Lake Community School District.

Superintendent Doug Gee says they learned about the positive test of a staff member on Friday. The school employee is staying home and working with state and local health officials to notify anyone the infected person may have been in contact with.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee says he notified school staff and parents of the positive test on Monday and they followed all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting prior to reopening for the new school year.