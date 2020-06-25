Clear Lake restaurant shuts down after worker is tested for coronavirus

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A popular eatery in Clear Lake is shut down temporarily.

An employee at The Other Place has undergone a coronavirus test. The results of the test have not yet come back.

According to the restaurant's facebook page, they have had the entire building fumigated and the rest of the staff will undergo testing for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Hungry customers like Jeff Lynch were surprised to see the popular restaurant shut down.

"We were just looking to get something to eat here and order out because not a lot of the places are open to go to. Some are, but we like to take food home and eat from our house. So we just didn't get a chance to do it today," said Lynch.

There's no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen, but they say it will happen once the staff has a clean bill of health.