More information on The Other Place dealing with a positive COVID test

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County restaurant has had to temporarily stop dine-in service after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Brian Hagenow, owner of The Other Place, says they shut down Thursday after a new employee reported a positive test. Hagenow says the employee had just started working there but then went to an event up in Minneapolis. Hagenow says the employee was contacted and told someone at the event had COVID-19 and the employee then went and got tested.

After checking which of the 88 employees had contact with the new hire, most of the staff has been sent to get coronavirus tests themselves. Hagenow says some drove to Waukon, where they have tests that show results in 30 minutes, and those employees all tested negative.

Hagenow says The Other Place in Clear Lake is still offering dine-out service and will reopen for dine-in when the rest of the employee tests come back. He says they’ll be offering more limited seating when they do reopen.

Hagenow says they just want to make sure all the employees are safe and all the customers are comfortable.

