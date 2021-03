KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – After a one year absence from the state tournament in Des Moines, the Clear Lake boy’s basketball team is headed back to Wells Fargo Arena.

The Lions defeated Humboldt 64-48 in Tuesday’s substate final. Carson Toebe led the Lions in scoring with 28 points, Joe Faber scored 12 and Eric Ritter had nine. Andrew Formanek also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The No. 8 Lions will face No. 1 Ballard in the Class 3A quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Mar. 9.