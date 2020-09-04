Clear Lake preps for unique matchup with Regina, Iowa City

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – After Mason City, Charles City, and Osage had to cancel Friday night’s games, their opponents were left scrambling to find someone to play. Clear Lake will now host Regina, Iowa City which will make for an interesting matchup.

KIMT News 3 spoke with both coaches on Thursday who say they’re just excited they get to play.

“I’m just glad we have a game,” Regina head coach Marv Cook said. “It’s against a great opponent. Obviously it’s a team that’s really well-coached.”

Cook has become all too familiar with making alterations to the schedule this season. Beckman had to cancel last week’s matchup against the Regals, resulting in the team picking up Pleasant Valley in the middle of the week. This week’s game against Mid-Prairie was also canceled.

Now, Cook’s squad will travel some 175 miles to Clear Lake. Given the fact we’re in the middle of a global health pandemic, Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries.said he expected situations like this to arise.

“I think the state (Iowa High School Athletic Association) did an excellent job of pairing down the season, making everybody playoff eligible for cases like this – cases like Mason City having to shut down (football) for two weeks.”

DeVries said the state’s preparation allows such teams to have an opportunity to get healthy while still having a chance at a postseason run.

Cook says games like Friday create an opportunity for players to see talented teams that they might not see otherwise.

“They (the players) kind of understand the big picture. It’s not about how good you are but how good you can be and reaching your potential. Games like this will hopefully help us do that and get ready for our district play next week,” he said.

Both head coaches in Friday’s game are former Iowa Hawkeyes and NFL players.

Interestingly enough, after DeVries’ first season at the helm of the Lions he wanted to create a unique offense. At the time, Regina had won a state record six-consecutive state titles. DeVries consulted with Cook and the rest of his staff and to this day they have the same playbook.

“We even call them the same because I just took his call sheet and was like yeah, that’s what we call them,” DeVries laughed. “They have their flare to it and we have our but they’re exactly the same. Like, ‘oh, that Oklahoma, oh, that’s Sooner. Oh, they’re running Iowa Hawkeye – we don’t run that very well – we don’t run it but I can tell you every play they run.”

With that in mind, DeVries says Friday’s game will simply boil down to who executes at the highest level. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lions Field.