Clear Lake preparing for 4th of July celebration

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a celebration of our nation's independence and our freedom. And in Clear Lake, they go all out each year for a 4th of July celebration that draws in people from near and far.

This year is no exception. The fun kicks off on Wednesday with the opening of the carnival and vendor market. In addition, live music will be featured nightly at the City Park bandshell, the return of the boat parade that received a lot of positive response last year, and the dazzling fireworks display over the lake will be held on Saturday night. Because the 4th falls on a Sunday this year, the annual parade through downtown will start at 10 a.m. Monday.

Judy Eilders and her granddaughters Kenna and Delilah are excited to be getting back to some sense of normalcy after last year's festivities were cancelled.

"It's going to be nice to have it look like something that...we haven't had in a while, and to be back to normal in some ways. Take some precautions, but do the best we can."

One thing they're looking forward to the most is the return of fireworks.

"We do enjoy the fireworks. this year, we're going to watch them from their deck. a lot of times, we'll have a party, i don't know if the party's going to go on this year, but we're gonna watch the fireworks from a safe distance and keep ourselves ok."

For a complete list of events this week, click here. In addition, parking regulations and road closures in and around downtown take will also be in effect.