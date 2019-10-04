Clear Lake police: No charges to be filed in connection to racist Mason City video

MASON CITY, Iowa - No charges will be filed in connection to a racist video that surfaced online in late September, Clear Lake police said Friday.

The department was asked to investigate the social media post due to a conflict of interest involving the Mason City Police Department.

“While the comments were inappropriate, it was determined no crime occurred and the speech was protected under the 1st Amendment. The involved parties are juveniles and their names will not be released,” Clear Lake police said. “When I spoke with Mason City Police Chief Brinkley about this incident, it became apparent that we needed to investigate this incident immediately,” said Clear Lake Police Chief Roth. “We worked on this case for several days and after speaking with the lead investigator and the county attorney, we felt the social media post did not rise to the level of a criminal charge.”

The racist video published on social media by two Mason City teens drew sharp criticism from the Mason City Police Department.

The video of two white teens making racist comments was “offensive, racist and done in poor taste,” police said.

One of the females in the video is an immediate family member of a Mason City police officer.

"The Mason City Police Department does not support this action in any way and has worked diligently to build relationships in our community and to improve the diversity of our organization," Mason City police said.