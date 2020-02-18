Clear
Clear Lake police: Missing teen located, is safe

Authorities said early Tuesday that a missing teen has been located and is safe.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:45 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Authorities said early Tuesday that a missing teen has been located and is safe.

In a post on social media Tuesday, Clear Lake police said 16-year-old Isabellah Kelly has been located.

"Isabellah has been located! She is safe and with officers arranging to get home. Thank you for your help sharing this post and for the tips we received," police said.

Kelly had been missing since Feb. 14. Foul play was not suspected.

