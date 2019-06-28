Clear Lake police: 2 charged in relation to vehicle found in lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two people have been charged regarding a vehicle that wound up in Clear Lake last weekend.

“After a thorough investigation in coordination with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Police officers were able to determine that the vehicle, a 2019 Ford Focus, was not stolen but unintentionally driven into the lake by the owner’s friend. The vehicle owner, Jessica Rush, allegedly allowed Ashlyn Petersen to drive her car home Sunday morning. Rush was the passenger when the vehicle went into the lake,” Clear Lake police said Friday in a press release.

Petersen was charged with false report of an indictable offense to a public entity, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to maintain control and violation of a restricted license.

Rush was charged with false report of an indictable offense to a public entity.