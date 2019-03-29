Clear
Clear Lake opens season with shutout win

The Lions defeated Hampton-Dumont/CAL in the 2019 season opener.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake boys’ soccer team defeated Hampton-Dumont/CAL on Friday evening, 8-0.

Scoring for the Lions: Sam Badger (2), Braden Byrnes (2), Conner Morey, Jacob Petersen, Hunter Nielsen, and David Guetzlaff.

Clear Lake (1-0) hosts Charles City (0-1) on Monday, Apr. 1.

