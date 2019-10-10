Clear

Clear Lake nursery gives tips on prepping plants for winter

The upcoming frost warning might mean it's time to get the plants ready for the cold.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - With cold temperatures on their way, you might want to consider prepping your yard for the long winter.  

If you have blooming perennials, David Hopper from Natural Plus Nursery recommends cutting them back about 6 to 8 inches and then covering the roots with mulch.  He also says don't forget to keep them watered, until the ground is frozen.

Trees also need some extra special care during the winter.  Hopper says homeowners can wrap the trunks with special paper or plastic wrap.  This method also has an added benefit of keeping deer from rubbing their antlers on the trunks, which scrapes off bark and can even kill small trees.

Ornamental grasses don't need any special attention, but watering them weekly until the ground is frozen is a good idea.

