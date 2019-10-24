Clear Lake man gets 25 years in prison for child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who fought to get a new trial has now been given a longer sentence.

Amando Martinez Montealvo, 61 of Clear Lake, has been ordered to spend up to 25 years in prison after being convicted of 2nd degree sex abuse.

Montealvo was first arrested in February 2016 and accused of sexually abusing a girl who was less than 12 years old. Montealvo reached a plea deal and was sentenced in August 2016 to up to 10 years in prison, but later filed for post-conviction relief.

Montealvo was born in Mexico but has lived in the United States for 40 years. He is not a U.S. citizen, however, and faced the possibility to deportation after serving his prison sentence. Montealvo claimed if he had known deportation was possible, he would never have taken a plea deal.

Montealvo’s plea and sentence were set aside and he was then found guilty in July after a two-day trial.

Montealvo will be given credit for all time served after his original conviction and he still faces deportation after serving his new prison sentence.